Balzan hold on for tough victory against Hamrun

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

HAMRUN SPARTANS 0



BALZAN 1

Alan 23

Leaders Balzan returned to winning ways after a hard fought victory over Hamrun. Their task was further compounded when they were reduced to ten men on the hour mark and lost Abdelkarim Nafti to injury earlier on, but their fighting spirit and tenacity help them to keep their opponents at an arm’s length as Alan Souza da Silva’s superb goal prevailed.

Chances at both ends were not abundant in the opening exchanges. Once Alan da Silva Souza snapped up the opener on 23 minutes, there no looking back for Balzan.

Malta striker Alfred Effiong provided the perfect service for Alan da Silva Souza on the left, which the Brazilian executed in exquisite fashion with a measured angled that hit the underside of the bar and ricocheted into the net. A superb goal.

Hamrun did not expect such a cold shower and now they faced an uphill struggle. Their inroads in the Balzan area were scarce.

Gradually Balzan started forcing the midfield pace and on the half hour mark, they came close to doubling their lead, but Bojan Kaljevic’s free-kick sailed over the bar.

After the break, Hamrun coach Jacques Scerri re-adjusted the team’s tactics with the introduction of Saturday Nanapere as Manolito Micallef moved back to the defensive line. The Nigerian striker almost made an instant impact as seconds into the second half, he volleyed the ball over the bar from only few metres out.

Minutes later, Jake Grech’s free-kick hit the foot of the post before rolling outside. Hamrun’s spirits rose further when, on the hour mark, Balzan skipper Dylan Grima was shown the red card by referee Matthew Degabriele for a second bookable offence.

Hamrun upped their efforts as they sought to make their numerical advantage count. Detecting Balzan’s struggles to maintain their early momentum, the Hamrun fans raised their volume.

Nanapere was the provider as his looping cross from the left soared into the box but the commanding Ivan Janjusevic leapt into the air to clear the danger as Balzan held on for an important win.