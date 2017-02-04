Sports round-up

Golf: Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back spasm, the European Tour said yesterday. The American 14-times major champion, now ranked 666th after his long injury lay-off due to a series of back issues, shot a miserable five-over 77 on Thursday, a round in which he failed to record a single birdie in perfect conditions.

Cycling: Defending champion Chris Froome is one minute and 12 seconds off the pace in the Herald Sun Tour after stage two, with Team Sky team-mate Luke Rowe impressing in Australia. Wales’s Rowe had the edge on a drama-filled 165.6-kilometre day of racing. The 26-year-old was part of a 10-man breakaway which dominated proceedings and held off his rivals to win the stage. Froome, seeking to become the first rider in more than a decade to claim back-to-back titles in the five-day event, slipped back a place to sixth after the stage.

Snooker: World champion Mark Selby suffered a last-16 exit at the German Masters in Berlin, losing 5-2 to a resurgent Anthony Hamilton, yesterday. The 45-year-old Hamilton, nicknamed the Sheriff of Pottingham, almost dropped off the professional tour last season. But he has won 21 matches this season, climbing to 66th in the world, and breaks of 62, 53, 68 and 58 took out world number one Selby. Hamilton’s third quarter-final of the campaign will be against Barry Hawkins, the world number 12 having beaten Ben Woollaston 5-2.

Cricket:Batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with misconduct for his on-air comments criticising an umpiring decision while playing for the Melbourne Stars during a Big Bash League semi-final. The controversial former England captain was wearing a microphone when he slammed the umpire’s decision to turn down a caught behind appeal against Perth Scorchers batsman Sam Whiteman on January 24.

Wrestling: Iran said yesterday it had barred a US wrestling team from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians, state television reported. The Freestyle World Cup, one of the sport’s most prestigious events, is scheduled for Feb. 16-17.