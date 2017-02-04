RGarros redevelopment plans get the go-ahead

A general view of the Roland Garros centre court during the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation has finally been given the go-ahead to redevelop Roland Garros.

The FFT announced plans in 2013 to expand the site of the French Open but has been mired in a long-running legal battle with opponents.

The controversy centres on a new court to be built in the neighbouring botanic gardens, where there are a number of historic greenhouses.

But the FFT announced this week that final appeals by environmental groups had been rejected.

The work, which includes a retractable roof over the main court, Philippe Chatrier, is expected to be completed by 2020, two years later than planned.

In a statement entitled ‘Jeu set et match poor la FFT (Game, set and match to the FFT)’, the governing body said: “By its judgment of February 2, 2017, the Administrative Court of Paris extinguished the last judicial fire lit by the opponents of the modernisation project of Roland Garros.

“By removing the 50 means of illegality raised, the court enshrines the legality of the building permits for this project crucial for the future of the tournament of Roland Garros and French tennis.

“The French Tennis Federation is pleased that law and reason prevail finally.”

While the FFT has been fighting its legal battle, Roland Garros has slipped further and further behind the other grand slams.

After years of saying it could not be done, the US Open moved surprisingly quickly to add a roof to its own main court, Arthur Ashe, which was used for the first time last year.

Wimbledon will have two covered courts by 2019 while the Australian Open already has three, and each of the three slams has improved facilities for spectators and players.

The expansion of Roland Garros will allow it to do the same and should ensure Roland Garros remains a grand slam venue in the long term.