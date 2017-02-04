Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 00:01 by

Eleanor Crooks

RGarros redevelopment plans get the go-ahead

A general view of the Roland Garros centre court during the French Open.

A general view of the Roland Garros centre court during the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation has finally been given the go-ahead to redevelop Roland Garros.

The FFT announced plans in 2013 to expand the site of the French Open but has been mired in a long-running legal battle with opponents.

The controversy centres on a new court to be built in the neighbouring botanic gardens, where there are a number of historic greenhouses.

But the FFT announced this week that final appeals by environmental groups had been rejected.

The work, which includes a retractable roof over the main court, Philippe Chatrier, is expected to be completed by 2020, two years later than planned.

In a statement entitled ‘Jeu set et match poor la FFT (Game, set and match to the FFT)’, the governing body said: “By its judgment of February 2, 2017, the Administrative Court of Paris extinguished the last judicial fire lit by the opponents of the modernisation project of Roland Garros.

“By removing the 50 means of illegality raised, the court enshrines the legality of the building permits for this project crucial for the future of the tournament of Roland Garros and French tennis.

“The French Tennis Federation is pleased that law and reason prevail finally.”

While the FFT has been fighting its legal battle, Roland Garros has slipped further and further behind the other grand slams.

After years of saying it could not be done, the US Open moved surprisingly quickly to add a roof to its own main court, Arthur Ashe, which was used for the first time last year.

Wimbledon will have two covered courts by 2019 while the Australian Open already has three, and each of the three slams has improved facilities for spectators and players.

The expansion of Roland Garros will allow it to do the same and should ensure Roland Garros remains a grand slam venue in the long term.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Neville cherishes ’92 Youth Cup success

  2. English Premier League posts transfer...

  3. Enrique lauds Messi as Barcelona oust...

  4. English clubs from Liverpool to Farsley...

  5. Penalty goal gives Trophy to Paolites...

  6. Roma coach Spalletti defends penalty...

  7. Zozulya leaves Rayo after fan protests

  8. Klopp says he was lucky to escape...

  9. Chelsea great Lampard retires

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed