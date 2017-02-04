Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 00:01 by

Alan Baldwin

New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past

McLaren’s 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said yesterday.

“2017 is all about change, and our car name is changing too,” McLaren said on Twitter, announcing the car would no longer have the MP4 prefix that has been carried by every McLaren since 1981.

The prefix alluded to Project Four, a team founded by Dennis in 1976 that merged with McLaren in 1980.

Dennis was forced out as team boss by McLaren shareholders in November, with American Zak Brown coming in as executive director of the former world champions.

McLaren said the new Honda-powered car, which would have been the MP4-32, would now be designated the MCL32.

The car is due to be launched at the team’s Woking headquarters on February 24.

Formula One is undergoing major change this year, with Liberty Media taking over as the commercial rights holder and American Chase Carey replacing Bernie Ecclestone as chief executive.

On the track, the cars will have bigger tyres and revamped aerodynamics aimed at making them faster, more aggressive looking and harder to handle.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Neville cherishes ’92 Youth Cup success

  2. English Premier League posts transfer...

  3. Enrique lauds Messi as Barcelona oust...

  4. English clubs from Liverpool to Farsley...

  5. Penalty goal gives Trophy to Paolites...

  6. Roma coach Spalletti defends penalty...

  7. Zozulya leaves Rayo after fan protests

  8. Klopp says he was lucky to escape...

  9. Chelsea great Lampard retires

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed