England’s Jones prepared for battle against France

England Six Nations players during training at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones has warned France to expect another “war” when England launch their RBS Six Nations title defence at Twickenham this evening.

Jones has tapped into the history between the countries based around their 20 conflicts dating back to 1213 as his Grand Slam champions target a record 15th successive Test victory.

“It’s always a historic game, certainly there is history between France and England,” he said.

“We’ve got one staff member who is into history – (defence coach) Paul Gustard. There’s been 20 wars between England and France. That’s a lot of rivalry there.

“There is another one happening on Saturday (today).

“We are going to face a side that’s desperate for success. They are under pressure to play with French flair. Their coach has been talking about that, they want to play like that, and that puts a certain pressure on them.

“It’s really important that we’re in the game right from the start and that’s in the head. We have to front up, do the business.

“It’s like going down the coal mine every day. We’ve just got to do the business, and our players will.”

While Jones knows the competition heading into the 103rd meeting between the rivals will be fierce, he insists it is a steely sense of professionalism rather than emotion that should drive them on.

“I don’t try to pretend to be English to the players. I’m their coach. I coach them to play rugby,” the Australian said.

“I coach them to be emotionally right for the game and if we need that ‘let’s get stuck into the French’ type situation’ I’ll leave it to the assistant coaches to do it.

“I don’t think we need that. If we need that then there’s something wrong. I don’t believe teams are motivated by that.”

Meanwhile, France boss Guy Noves confirmed he will throw Baptiste Serin in for his debut against England after deciding the time has come to see what the young scrum-half can do on the big stage.

The 22-year-old Bordeaux Begles number nine takes over from Maxime Machenaud after impressing Noves during last June’s Argentina tour and in France’s autumn internationals, when as a replacement in matches against Samoa, Australia and New Zealand he caught the eye.

Serin made his senior France debut against the Pumas, being handed that chance after Noves’s first Six Nations campaign as coach of Les Bleus saw wins over Italy and Ireland followed by defeats to Wales, Scotland and England.

The Bordeaux number nine has impressed for his club, showing dazzling trickery at times, and Noves senses he can take his form onto the international stage as France look to make a flying start against the reigning Grand Slam champions.

Noves said: “A year ago Maxime was our third choice scrum-half and he became number one. But Baptiste had a very good tour in Argentina and some good appearances off the bench in November, therefore it seemed judicious to us to see him in a tough match.”

Match-Day One

Playing Today

Scotland vs Ireland 15.25

England vs France 17.50

Tomorrow

Italy vs Wales 15.00