Athleta protest not upheld

The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) Protests Board did not upheld a complaint filed by Gżira Athleta against the result of Sunday’s BOV Knock-Out final and defeat to Hibernians at Ta’ Qali.

Athleta had contended that Fabrizio Mariani, of Hibernians, could not feature in the final, won by the Paolites 78-70 after over-time, as the Italian did not qualify as a local/foreign player.

However, after thorough evaluation, the Protests Board rejected Gżira Athleta’s arguments.

In their ruling, the board said that Mariani had all documents in order to earn the local/foreign player status and, therefore, the result of the final was to stand.