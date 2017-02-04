Walking in a stunning valley

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk around Mosta’s Wied il-Għasel (Valley of Honey) tomorrow.

Expected to last between five to six hours, the walk is classified as hard and is therefore for the fit rambler, in good physical shape and able to negotiate steep inclines and long stretches.

The association is an environmental non-governmental organisation, which is actively involved in the protection of the countryside and the public’s ability to enjoy it.

As part of its remit, it regularly organises walks to promote public awareness of the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the Maltese islands.

The association uses its extensive knowledge of the Maltese countryside to prepare specific tracks of various durations and difficulty, with an eye to including the most beautiful panoramas and historical places of interest along the way. Besides experienced walk leaders, the walks often include other experts who explain specific features of the landscapes in question.



■ The group will depart from the Salina Bird Park at 9am. For more information, visit ramblersmalta.org.