The fifth edition of the Valletta International Piano Festival is taking place over the next few days.

The festival is dedicated to the performance and teaching of classical music at the highest standard. Young aspiring concert pianists, teachers, amateurs and piano lovers of all ages from all over the world are invited to participate in this inspiring and unique one-week festival.

Its goal is that of providing the best learning experience for everyone by combining an intensive educational programme with an outstanding concert series presented by world-class classical pianists.

Today’s concert is a piano and cello duo featuring Harry Novakowski and Alisa Liubarska from the UK. Today’s programme includes Beethoven Variations on Mozart’s Magic Flute, César Franck’s Sonata in A major and Astor Piazzolla’s Grand Tango.

While a young duo, formed only last year, they have already given performances in London, Greece and the UK. Nowakowski-Fox is one of the most notable British pianists of his generation. He has rapidly established an exciting career as a soloist, chamber musician and recording artist, having performed internationally at concerts, competitions and chamber music festivals around Europe and the US.

A keen chamber musician and concerto performer, he regularly collaborates with talented instrumentalists in a wide-ranging variety of ensembles.

Liubarska is a guest cellist with several entities, including the orchestras of the Royal Opera House, the Scottish Opera and the Welsh National Opera as well as at Covent Garden and the Belarus State Music College in Minsk, to name a few.

She has won several funding awards as well as placed first in a number of competitions, including the Vivian Joseph Concerto Competition, Vera Kantrovic, Leonard Smith and Felicity Young Competitions.

■ The concert is taking place tonight at Palazzo Pereira in Valletta at 7.30pm. Entrance is free upon a donation to EPTA Malta. This space will be covering other concerts being held within the festival. Before every concert, a 30 minute concert featuring an array of talented young pianists living and studying in Malta will be held.