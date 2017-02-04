Swan Lake at the cinema

The dramatic tale of Odette and Odile comes to the cinema tomorrow, as danced by the Bolshoi.

The famed ballet Swan Lake returns to our screens tomorrow in Valletta as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

Under the moonlight, on the banks of the mysterious lake, Prince Siegfried meets the bewitched swan-woman, Odette. Completely spellbound by her beauty, he swears his faithfulness to her. However, little does he know how events will turn out.

Born at the Bolshoi back in 1877, this is a ballet of ultimate beauty and a score of uncontested perfection which sees prima ballerina, Svetlana Zakharova, take on the dual role of the white swan, Odette, and her dark rival, Odile.

One breathtaking scene after another is endowed with impossible beauty through the technical mastery, power and emotional force of first-class dancers.

The part of the Prince is performed by Denis Rodkin with Artemy Belyakov as the Evil Genius and Igor Tsvirko as the Fool. Music is by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky while ballet-master Yuri Grigorovich designed the choreography. Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, which was nominated for five Academy Awards in 2011, is a modern retelling of this tale.

■ Swan Lake screens at St James Cavalier in Valletta today at 4pm. A repeat screening is being held on March 3. Spazju Kreattiv are offering block tickets for the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema performances. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.