Religious event at Ta’ Pinu

A ceremony organised annually by the Catholic Action Movement in Gozo at the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary during which babies are presented to Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu will be taking place today.

Parents are invited for a Liturgy of the Word presided over by Bishop Mario Grech at 4pm during which the presentation of baptised babies will take place. They are encouraged to bring a red candle with them. Those participating will receive a memento at the conclusion of the event.

■ Those interested in attending are asked to bring along clear information about their child which should include the child’s name, surname, date of birth and address.