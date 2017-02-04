Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos looks to his left during an informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs Ministers in Valletta Malta on January 26. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

The long-awaited Esplora Planetarium in Bighi glistens in the evening light on January 27 shortly before it was opened to the public. The Planetarium is a colourspace 4K theatre which hosts entertaining and educational shows related to our planet and space, the solar system and the whole universe. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela and European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos share a joke following an informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs Ministers in Valletta, Malta on January 26. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

A busker plays a musical instrument in Merchants Street, Valletta on January 28. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Hamrun Spartans, Luke Sciberras jumps to avoid Pembroke’s Kooh Sohna at the Hibernian’s Stadium in Paola on January 28. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

A police officer looks into the car which exploded after a car bomb went off killing 65 Victor Calleja, of Ħamrun. The incident happened in Qormi just outside Maltapost offices on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police officers erect a tent over the car which exploded after a car bomb went off killing 65 Victor Calleja, of Ħamrun. The incident happened in Qormi just outside Maltapost offices on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police officers use a drone during investigations into a car bomb that killed Victor Calleja, 65, of Ħamrun on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The body of 65 Victor Calleja, of Ħamrun is removed from the scene after the car he was in exploded after a car bomb was detonated on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Helpers pack oranges into bags at the annual Citrus Fest in San Anton on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A vendor mixes a fruit cocktail at the annual Citrus Fest in San Anton on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Gżira's Louis Zome (left) scores his team's fourth goal against Floriana at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Gżira goalkeeper Jurgen Borg effects a save as Floriana striker Mario Fontanella and Ian Azzopardi, of Gzira, look on at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara skipper Gareth Sciberras (left) in an aerial challenge with Bjorn Kristensen, of Hibernians at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara defender Cain Attard (right) heads the ball away during their league match against Hibernians at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara goalkeeper Henry Bonello anticipates Hibernians forward Jorginho at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians goalkeeper Andrew Hogg pulls off a save against Birkirkara at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians striker Jorginho fails to make contact with the ball just in front of Birkirkara goalkeeper Henry Bonello at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Referee Mario Apap talks to Hibernians striker Jorginho as he receives medical attention against Birkirkara at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral one of the most iconic features of the Valletta skyline as seen on January 31, launches an urgent fundraising appeal for vital restoration work, as parts of the historic church are declared unstable. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An elderly man makes his way down a street in Valletta on January 31. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A worker crosses the scaffolding onto the Triton fountain as restoration works begin on January 31. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

St Ursula Street in Valletta on February 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A pigeon takes flight in Valletta on February 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man enjoys the view of Grand Harbour from the Upper Barrakka Garden on February 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Valletta roof tops on February 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A cat sits on top of a floodlight intended to illuminate the Malta Stock Exchange in Valletta on February 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A cat sleeps in the afternoon sun at the Upper Barrakka Garden in Valletta on February 2, as pigeons scavenge food scraps just below. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier