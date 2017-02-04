Join the fight against cancer

Everyone dreams of better cancer treatments, fewer side effects and better survivorship, but do we focus too much on treatment and too little on preventing cancer?

The European Code Against Cancer is a set of 12 recommendations aimed at protecting the individual against cancer. Some people are born with a higher inherited risk of cancer, while others acquire a higher risk due to behavioural and environmental factors. About half of cancer cases can be prevented if everyone follows the code.

Most of the recommendations listed are related to lifestyle and are based on the latest scientific research. Unless you smoke, your most important cancer risk factors are an increased body weight, an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. Being physically active can protect you significantly against cancer.

Physical activity is considered to be any movement of the body that increases the body’s energy expenditure above the normal level. Physical fitness differs from physical activity in that it relates to a certain standard of physical performance or health-related fitness. Physical fitness generally shows stronger associations with health benefits than physical activity.

Physical activity contributes to the prevention of weight gain, which increases the risk of various types of cancer. Independently of the effects of body weight, physical activity can also reduce the risk of developing some cancers by being protective against cancers of the colon, the endometrium and the breast. It also protects against lung, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, renal and gastric cancers.

There is growing evidence that the amount of time spent sitting is also important, regardless of your activity level. Numerous studies have suggested that sedentary behaviour increases the risk of cancers at various sites, independently of body weight or physical activity. Physical activity may also carry benefits regarding cancer survival, but more evidence linking increased physical activity to prolonged cancer survival is needed.

Notwithstanding the environment in which we live, as individuals we can make choices to achieve and maintain adequate levels of physical activity. Adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity (such as walking, dancing and leisure cycling) or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity (such as jogging or running, swimming and circuit weight training) each week (or preferably a combination of both). These should be preferably spread throughout the week.

It is also recommended to limit sedentary behaviour such as sitting, lying down, watching TV and other forms of screen-based entertainment. Doing some physical activity above usual activities, no matter what one’s level of activity, can have many health benefits.

If you have not been physically active in a while, you may be wondering how to get started again. Start by looking at physical activity as an opportunity. Be physically active during the day in various ways, such as climbing the stairs, walking, cycling, walking to the bus stop, parking further away from your destination and walking to it, and going out for a walk with your dog.

Start with activities, locations, and times you enjoy. Start slowly and work your way up to more physically challenging activities. For many people, walking is a particularly good place to begin.

Join your friends and make new friends by joining walking groups, sports teams, and recreation clubs. Joining non-governmental associations and voluntary groups can also help, as you will increase your opportunities to be physically active.

Act as a role model for others, such as your children, by asking them to join you in enjoyable forms of physical activity and limiting their time sitting in front of the television, computer and other screen-based entertainment.

People with chronic diseases such as heart conditions, arthritis, diabetes or high blood pressure should talk to their doctor about what types and amounts of physical activity are appropriate.

The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate provides free weight management classes through nutritional advice and physical exercises. For more information, call us on 2326 6000 or find us on Facebook (Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate), Instagram (hpdpmalta) and twitter (@HPDPMalta) #ICanBeActive #behealthyforlife.

Joseph Grech is a practice nurse (public health), Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate.