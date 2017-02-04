Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 19:39

Press Association

Teen tries to shoplift using fake baby made out of bra cup

18-year-old wanted to trick stores into thinking she had a baby

A teenage thief made a fake baby out of a bra cup and cuddly toy in an attempt to steal from a discount store in the UK. 

Saffron Curtiss-McGinty planned to hide her loot underneath a child's buggy, but with no baby to justify pushing a pram, she went about making one.

'She won't be winning any awards for her artwork,' police said.

The 18-year-old dressed a toy dog in a baby-grow and scratch mitts, and drew facial features on a bra cup to make a face.

But staff at the B&M store in Stratford Road, Solihull, became suspicious and stopped Curtiss-McGinty, from Birmingham, on January 27.

She slapped the store manager across the face and was found to have hidden scented candles, sweets and an electric toothbrush inside the buggy.

Officers from West Midlands Police then arrested the teenager and she admitted two counts of shoplifting - after CCTV footage showed her stealing from the same shop the day before - and one count of assault by beating at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Curtiss-McGinty was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay compensation and court costs.

Solihull Police Chief Inspector Jack Hadley, said: "She won't be winning any awards for her artwork, that's for sure. I guess her baby portrait could be politely described as abstract.

"We have known thieves try to use a child's buggy before to conceal stolen items, it's a tactic police and retailers are well aware of, but I've never come across a case of anyone making their own child."

