Jewellery, cash... horses donated to help Mongolia government
Private citizens in Mongolia are donating cash, jewellery, gold and even horses to help the government make a near $600 million payment to bondholders next month.
The cash-strapped nation has been embroiled in an economic crisis brought about by a collapse in foreign investment, slowing growth in China and weak commodity prices.
