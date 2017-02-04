Watch: Paceville vandal in desperate need of a drink

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The man heaved and shoved until the fridge came toppling down.

A night out on the town can be a thirsty business.

But even the most parched reveller would be unable to justify a brazen act of vandalism caught on camera early yesterday morning.

CCTV footage from a shop in Wilga Street, Paceville shows a man pushing a beverage fridge onto its side, toppling it onto the pavement and breaking it in the process.

The video begins with three men talking on the side of the road. They approach the fridge, and one of the men appears to fiddle with its door before walking around to the back of it and doing his utmost to topple it.

The footage was captured at 6.15am yesterday, the shop owner told the Times of Malta.

"It's a disgrace," the man said. "I'd like to share this to show the public what people who work and live [in Paceville] have to put up with."

The man reported the incident to police this morning, but said he was not banking on the culprits being caught.

"They told me they'd check the CCTV, but I don't know what can be done. Since it was dark the CCTV wasn't that successful at capturing [the vandal's] face," he said.

This was the first time he had gone to the trouble of filing a police report, the shop owner said.

"I've found adverts and so on broken in the past, but never reported any damage. But this time someone could have gotten seriously hurt and the car parked nearby could have been damaged," he said.

