Watch: Is poverty a pressing issue in Malta?

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

A food bank in Valletta feeds up to 100 people who are too poor to afford weekly food bills, Reverend Kim Hurst told Times Talk this week.

She also argued that many are too ashamed to ask for help from friends and relatives.

WATCH: Living off cornflakes because she can't afford heating

Times of Malta took to the streets of Valletta to ask passers-by about poverty in Malta.

Many said they did not believe that poverty is a pressing national issue, with people saying Malta is much better off in this regard when compared to other countries.

Watch the video above to see what they had to say.