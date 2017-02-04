Two-seater plane crashes at MIA, nobody injured

Rescue teams were quick to arrive on the scene. Photo: Lawrence Grech

Nobody was injured when a small single-engine aircraft crashed at Malta International Airport this afternoon.

The Tecnam P2002 light aircraft was involved in an accident just off the airport's secondary runway at around 4.25pm.

Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the area, an MIA spokeswoman said, and no injuries were reported. Photos sent in by Times of Malta reader Lawrence Grech show rescue workers on site shortly after the crash.

Airport operations were not affected by the incident.