Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 17:37

Two-seater plane crashes at MIA, nobody injured

Accident happened at 4.25pm

Rescue teams were quick to arrive on the scene. Photo: Lawrence Grech

Rescue teams were quick to arrive on the scene. Photo: Lawrence Grech

Nobody was injured when a small single-engine aircraft crashed at Malta International Airport this afternoon. 

The Tecnam P2002 light aircraft was involved in an accident just off the airport's secondary runway at around 4.25pm. 

Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the area, an MIA spokeswoman said, and no injuries were reported. Photos sent in by Times of Malta reader Lawrence Grech show rescue workers on site shortly after the crash. 

Airport operations were not affected by the incident. 

The two-seater plane crashed at around 4.25pm. Photo: Lawrence GrechThe two-seater plane crashed at around 4.25pm. Photo: Lawrence Grech
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta EU summit closes amid optimism,...

  2. Four men and a dog protest against...

  3. Former Labour minister, broadcaster Joe...

  4. One-hour strike by teachers at ‘ghetto’...

  5. EU summit ends up being 'logistical...

  6. 'Take a bus to Somalia', driver...

  7. Man dies after choking on food at...

  8. Policeman injured in traffic accident

  9. Buġibba promenade finally gets a facelift

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed