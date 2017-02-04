Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 16:00

Tomorrow in The Sunday Times of Malta

What to expect in your favourite Sunday paper

The best news and features all in one place, right at your fingertips – that’s The Sunday Times of Malta. In tomorrow’s edition:

In News

Neighbours unite over the roads from hell

What the whistleblower told the minister

The Maltese language, Facebook-style

In Opinion

“The country is losing its integrity”

In Letters

Priests defend the Bishops’ controversial guidelines

In Business

Brexit is a major concern for hotels

In Life

The women making it to the top

In Style

The three pairs of shoes everyone must have

In Sport

Big game report: Chelsea vs Arsenal

In Escape

Riding reindeer in Finland

Plus

Circle and Cibus magazines as well as  a Valentine’s Day supplement

