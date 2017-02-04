‘Time for coordinated action on violence against women’

Commissioner Jourová (left) and Minister Helena Dalli (right) at yesterday's conference. Photo: DOI

An effective and coordinated action among EU member states to fight violence against women is among the objectives set by Malta’s EU presidency, Civil Liberties Minister Helen Dalli said yesterday.

This commitment was made in the presence of EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourová, during a conference organised as part of the Maltese presidency.

Dr Dalli reiterated the importance of strengthening collaboration and networking among member states, civil society and EU institutions working in the field of gender equality and violence in order to eradicate female genital mutilation.

In her address, she also referred to the legislative reforms currently being pushed forward by the Maltese government to change the system dealing with perpetrators of violence and introduce harsher punishments and better safeguards for victims.

Minister Dalli said that the Maltese presidency was fully committed to guaranteeing that negotiations on the EU accession to the Istanbul Convention register significant progress throughout the coming months.

This ratification, together with the member states’ ratification of the convention, would result in a stronger framework of protection against violence, and provide a clear sign that Europe is united against violence.

Referring to the Istanbul Convention, Commissioner Jourová explained that the EU Commission was putting all possible efforts behind the EU accession to the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention, which would allow for a more coherent interpretation of EU rules against violence that already exist in the area.

“Our commitment also includes enforcing and reinforcing the EU legislative framework to combat and prevent violence against women and to support its victims”, she said.

Commissioner Jourová also remarked that accession to the Istanbul Convention would also facilitate the efficient pooling of resources and would contribute to the EU’s credibility at an international level by accepting scrutiny of its own actions under the independent monitoring scheme of the Convention.