Strike at 'ghetto' Ħamrun school postponed

Industrial action at San Ġorġ Preca Senior School, Ħamrun has been postponed, the Education Ministry said this morning.

The school (il-Liceo) has been in the spotlight over the past months after claims that a 32-year-old teacher allowed three boys to abuse a 14-year-old girl.

Following a lengthy conciliation meeting, the Malta Union of Teachers and the ministry reached agreement on an action plan for Ħamrun Senior School. The plan has a list of several measures, some of which will come into effect by Monday.

The plan includes strategies that better address the needs of the school, the strengthening of the school management team, a revision of the school's behaviour policy, deployment of additional teachers, deployment of a receptionist with security/monitoring duties, and an overhaul of correctional measures which are leaving no or adverse effects.

The one-hour strike was called by the MUT which termed the school as the "ghetto".