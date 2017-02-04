Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11:25

Strike at 'ghetto' Ħamrun school postponed

Plans see radical overhaul at school

Industrial action at San Ġorġ Preca Senior School, Ħamrun has been postponed, the Education Ministry said this morning.

The school (il-Liceo) has been in the spotlight over the past months after claims that a 32-year-old teacher allowed three boys to abuse a 14-year-old girl.

Following a lengthy conciliation meeting, the Malta Union of Teachers and the ministry reached agreement on an action plan for Ħamrun Senior School. The plan has a list of several measures, some of which will come into effect by Monday.

The plan includes strategies that better address the needs of the school, the strengthening of the school management team, a revision of the school's behaviour policy, deployment of additional teachers, deployment of a receptionist with security/monitoring duties, and an overhaul of correctional measures which are leaving no or adverse effects.

The one-hour strike was called by the MUT which termed the school as the "ghetto".

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta EU summit closes amid optimism,...

  2. Four men and a dog protest against...

  3. Residents surprise burglar in their own...

  4. Former Labour minister, broadcaster Joe...

  5. One-hour strike by teachers at ‘ghetto’...

  6. Watch: Muscat indicates police are not...

  7. EU summit ends up being 'logistical...

  8. 'Take a bus to Somalia', driver...

  9. Man dies after choking on food at...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed