Senior citizen hit by car in Marsascala

A 75-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital this evening after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Marsascala.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Triq Sant Antnin. Police said the man, a Marsascala local, was hit by a Hyundai i10 being driven by a 34-year-old Birkirkara man.

Footage sent to Times of Malta showed a group of people huddled over the victim while police officers waited for paramedics to arrive. The man was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

No information about his medical condition was made available.