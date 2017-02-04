PM Muscat treats counterparts to pastizzi in Rabat

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat introduced his counterparts from Belgium, Luxembourg and Slovenia to a bite of Maltese culture this afternoon by treating them to some pastizzi at Rabat's Crystal Palace.

Dr Muscat, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Better and Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerrar and their respective partners dug into the Maltese traditional pastries and washed them down with some milky tea - served in a glass, of course.

The group had earlier spent some time admiring the Roman Villa and strolling around Mdina.

Yesterday, EU leaders taking part in the Malta summit paused for a stroll down Valletta, including pit stops at St John's co-Cathedral and Upper Barrakka garden, following lunch.