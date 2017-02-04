PM Muscat treats counterparts to pastizzi in Rabat
A day in the sun following yesterday's Malta summit
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat introduced his counterparts from Belgium, Luxembourg and Slovenia to a bite of Maltese culture this afternoon by treating them to some pastizzi at Rabat's Crystal Palace.
Dr Muscat, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Better and Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerrar and their respective partners dug into the Maltese traditional pastries and washed them down with some milky tea - served in a glass, of course.
Enjoying traditional #Malta pastizzi snack with #Belgium #Luxembourg #Slovenia PMs @CharlesMichel @Xavier_Bettel @MiroCerar and partners -JM pic.twitter.com/zFbjaaQ8Bu
— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) February 4, 2017
The group had earlier spent some time admiring the Roman Villa and strolling around Mdina.
Yesterday, EU leaders taking part in the Malta summit paused for a stroll down Valletta, including pit stops at St John's co-Cathedral and Upper Barrakka garden, following lunch.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.