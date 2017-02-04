Planetarium opens at Esplora science centre

A 270-tonne geodesic globe almost 11 metres wide will soon be filled with students young and old eager to learn about the earth, sun, moon and solar system.

The €3.5 million Planetarium that forms part of the Esplora interactive science centre in Kalkara was inaugurated by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca today. The centre has hosted 36,000 visitors since opening last October.

Built in one of the old Royal Navy hospital buildings, the 4K colourspace theatre will seat 54 spectators and serve as a stage for a variety of science-themed shows.

This year the Planetarium will screen four different shows about the earth, moon, sun and solar system targeted at audiences aged four and up. Live shows with presenters interacting with the audience are planned for a later date.

Visitors can also learn about the cosmos and life in space thanks to 13 different exhibits within the Planetarium building.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, Innovation parliamentary secretary Chris Agius and Malta Council for Science and Technology chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando were all present for the launch.

The Planetarium project was 85 per cent co-financed by European Union funds.