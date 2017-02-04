Local newspapers in review
The Malta EU summit dominated the front pages of most Maltese newspapers today:
Carrying a picture of German chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at St John's co-Cathedral, Times of Malta said the Malta summit had agreed a Libya-specific plan.
The Malta Independent said EU leaders had approved an additional €200 million for projects to close down the Libya route for migrants.
L-oriżżont reports that the EU was united in Malta in its fight against human trafficking.
Ignoring the EU summit altogether from its front page, In-Nazzjon said it had been "confirmed" that Economy Minister Chris Cardona had been to a brothel in Germany.
