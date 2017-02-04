Let's build bridges across barriers, President appeals

Photo: OPR

Empathy must be practiced daily and it was essential to understand the experiences of others, and build bridges across barriers which divide us, the President said this morning.

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca relayed her message during a colloquium organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

The President said that she often speaks about peace, as she believes it is the very foundation of our meaningful existence.

"We must commit ourselves to create a deep change within ourselves, extending it throughout our communities and across our society," the President said.

When different communities, cultures and faith traditions are united by the strong desire for meaningful peace, they are able to live together in harmony.