Hanging on for dear life

A picture of a man suspended perilously while restoring a balcony in Birkirkara shows the reluctance of workers and their bosses to abide by basic health and safety standards.

The photo, taken in Triq il-Kbira last Wednesday, shows the worker dangling on a plank of wood, suspended a storey high with the help of a ladder and a wooden structure, which are then supported by what appear to be internal metal rods.

The workman was wearing no safety harness while another man, possibly a colleague, appears to be attaching another plan of wood to the convoluted structure at ground level.

Anybody witnessing perilous jobs is urged to call the Occupational Health and Safety Authority on 2124 7677.