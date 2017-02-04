EU migration plan will provide no quick-fix solution - PN

EU leaders at the Barrakka Gardens yesterday.

EU leaders must be careful not to give the impression that a 10-point plan agreed in Malta yesterday will provide a quick-fix solution in addressing migration flows from Libya, the Nationalist Party said today.

"Things will not change from one day to the next... We have been here before and previous plans have yielded little results," the PN said in a statement.

Yesterday's summit in Malta is to be welcomed, but it is high time that words are translated into concrete action.

It is only with a functioning Libyan state that the EU will ever have a proper chance to agree together on enhanced cooperation to sustainably and safely manage migration flows, defeat terror, destroy trafficking networks’ business models and ultimately save lives.

This is a lengthy process and there are many steps yet to be taken before there is proper functioning state in Libya, the PN said.

Any long-term approach to saving more lives in the Mediterranean must therefore involve cooperation with all safe Mediterranean states, including Libya. But the situation in Libya remains precarious at present.

"The EU must stand ready to help be part of the solution. It has a crucial role in helping with aid and expertise in helping Libya to build up their border management, their asylum systems, improve their law enforcement capabilities and help in its fight against terrorism."

Times of Malta yesterday highlighted the problem with the EU's plan to curb the flow of migrants from Libya.

Last night, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the Libya-specific agreement was the continent's "first decent shot" at tackling migration from Libya.