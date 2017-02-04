Cancer NGOs join forces to better educate the public

President Coleiro Preca met with oncology centre staff. Photo: OPR

Organisations forming part of Malta's National Cancer Platform are to join forces to better communicate cancer prevention and management strategies, President Marie-Louise Coleira Preca announced today.

The 15 organisations (see list below) will continue to provide their individual services distinctly but would be clubbing together to form an association to better educate the public about cancer, the president said.

President Coleiro Preca made the announcement during a National Cancer Platform activity held in Valletta today to commemorate World Cancer Day.

TV sets for oncology patients. Photo: OPR

Earlier, the president visited the Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre together with Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation chairman John Camilleri. The MCCFF will be equipping each bed at the oncology centre with its own TV set, something Mr Camilleri said was only possible thanks to the generosity of citizens who helped fund the MCCFF.

List of National Cancer Platform organisations:

• Action for Breast Cancer Foundation

• Alive Charity Foundation

• Aurora Support Service

• Europa Donna Malta

• Dr Klown

• Hospice Malta

• Karl Vella Foundation

• Lumiere Support Group

• The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation

• Malta Health Network

• Malta Male Cancer Awareness

• Malta Ostomy Association

• Malta Colorectal Cancer Awareness Group

• Puttinu Cares

• Survivors Malta