Buskett and San Ġwann projects get PA approval

A 17th-century rural structure known as Ir-Razzett tal-Għorof and located within the Buskett woodlands will be turned into an educational interpretation centre following planning permission by the Planning Commission.

The approved permission allows for structural alterations, namely the installation of internal lightweight partitions to provide sanitary facilities and to separate the internal space into two halls.

Additionally, a ramp formed of beaten earth will be constructed between the road and the building entrance to provide improved accessibility, while a cesspit and landscaping works will be carried out around the building.

Sited in an area of high recreational value, Ir-Razzett tal-Għorof, constructed with traditional double-skinned globigerina walls and roofed with kileb and stone slabs (xorok), will provide for a much-needed facility within the area without encroaching further on the woodlands.

The commission also granted planning permission for the open area in front of the San Ġwann parish church to be redeveloped into a community facility, which will include new offices for the local council, modifications to the layout of the public garden, a multi-purpose hall, children’s play area, reconstruction of a new Boċċi Club and ancillary facilities and public conveniences and a water reservoir.

Photovoltaic modules will also be placed on top of a galvanised steel frame to serve as shading areas within the open spaces.