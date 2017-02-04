Stop talking

Ivan Padovani (‘Clear talking’, February 2) is entitled to ignore the fact that the hormonal tablets in question are classified by the World Health Organisation, the European Medicines Agency and the British National Formulary as emergency contraceptive medicine.

He is also entitled to ignore the fact that various contraceptive medical intra-uterine devices, which have been in regular use for at least two decades, have also generated past similar arguments and controversy.

He is also free to continue his exaggerated claim that this whole area of medical treatment is a matter of “choice between life and death”.

However, I thought we were supposed, in such circumstances, to leave such serious allegations and judgements of our fellow humans to God.