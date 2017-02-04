Stop talking
Ivan Padovani (‘Clear talking’, February 2) is entitled to ignore the fact that the hormonal tablets in question are classified by the World Health Organisation, the European Medicines Agency and the British National Formulary as emergency contraceptive medicine.
He is also entitled to ignore the fact that various contraceptive medical intra-uterine devices, which have been in regular use for at least two decades, have also generated past similar arguments and controversy.
He is also free to continue his exaggerated claim that this whole area of medical treatment is a matter of “choice between life and death”.
However, I thought we were supposed, in such circumstances, to leave such serious allegations and judgements of our fellow humans to God.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.