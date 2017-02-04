Slow to judge
In his philosophical dialogue De Natura Deorum (on the nature of the gods), the great Roman orator Cicero writes: “Time destroys the inventions of public opinion; truth remains and grows ever stronger and lives and lasts forever.” Is it my life rule to listen to everything and everyone? To think and study much? To be very slow to judge?
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.