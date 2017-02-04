Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 00:01 by

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap, Marsa

Slow to judge

In his philosophical dialogue De Natura Deorum (on the nature of the gods), the great Roman orator Cicero writes: “Time destroys the inventions of public opinion; truth remains and grows ever stronger and lives and lasts forever.” Is it my life rule to listen to everything and everyone? To think and study much? To be very slow to judge?

