Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 00:01 by

Joan Cutts, Qawra

No place to be

My husband and I are on holiday in Qawra and cannot believe the dirt and rubbish all over the place.

The pavements are in a very bad state and, being disabled and so use a walking aid, I have to try to avoid the traffic while walking on the road, which is also full of potholes.

I have been to Malta many times but this will be the last in this area because it is disgusting. I cannot recommend this part of the island to my friends and will be seeking accommodation elsewhere next year.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta link in Perugia

  2. Catch the bus

  3. Road from hell

  4. Futile exercise

  5. Growing Catholic population

  6. Stop talking

  7. Weak political stand

  8. Slow to judge

  9. The real meaning

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed