No place to be

My husband and I are on holiday in Qawra and cannot believe the dirt and rubbish all over the place.

The pavements are in a very bad state and, being disabled and so use a walking aid, I have to try to avoid the traffic while walking on the road, which is also full of potholes.

I have been to Malta many times but this will be the last in this area because it is disgusting. I cannot recommend this part of the island to my friends and will be seeking accommodation elsewhere next year.