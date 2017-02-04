Growing Catholic population

All three English-language newspapers sometimes publish a picture of their choice to accompany one of my letters, for which I thank them. But the picture I would have liked most to appear in the paper was the Triumph of Faith, adorning the cupola of Karls Kirsche, in Vienna.

This is because my claim that the Catholic Church is expanding at a steady pace has lately been vindicated by an article in the December pamphlet, Paċi magħkom (peace be with you). Statistics compiled were that, in 1950, the world Catholic population stood at 437 million, grew to 650 million in 1970, with the present multitude exceeding 1.2 billion. Hopefully and expectedly, it is estimated that, by the year 2050, the number will be 1.6 billion.

Is God’s promise of posterity to Abraham, a symbolic promise of universal glorification, “Look up to heaven and number the stars, if you canst”, being fulfilled after Christ’s ascension into heaven?