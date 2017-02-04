Sporting briefs

Kimmich: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will miss the Bundesliga game against Schalke today, joining Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery on the sidelines, coach Carlo Ancelotti said. Kimmich was ruled out with a cold but fit-again Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara will be available. Boateng is not expected to return before the end of the month while Ribery has been ruled out for two weeks with a pulled muscle.



Hernandez: Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested yesterday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said. They said the Guardia Civil – the national gendarmerie – were called at 2.30am to Hernandez’s home in Las Rozas, near Madrid, after the French U-21 player was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.



N’Gala: Gillingham’s new signing Bondz N’Gala will not be able to play for the club due to FIFA regulations. The League One side announced the arrival of the 27-year-old defender this week but later released a statement saying he was ineligible to feature for the Gills. Gillingham said they were unaware FIFA’s transfer rules preventing players playing for more than two clubs in a season included non-league teams. N’Gala has already played for League Two side Barnet and National League outfit Eastleigh.



Moxey: Norwich have announced chief executive Jez Moxey has left the Championship club by mutual consent after just six months in the role. Moxey arrived at Carrow Road in August last year from Wolves but departs with chairman Ed Balls admitting things have “not worked out satisfactorily for either Jez and his family or for the football club”.



Coates: Sebastian Coates has left Sunderland after agreeing a permanent switch to Sporting Lisbon. Uruguayan defender Coates has been on loan in Portugal for more than a year and Lisbon have decided to take advantage of their option to make the deal a permanent one. Coates, 26, made 32 appearances for Sunderland in his two spells spread over three years.



Championship: Wigan Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday 0-1.



Gozo FA Division One:Nadur Youngsters vs Oratory Youths 2-4; Xagħra vs SK Victoria 1-3.