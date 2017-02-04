Luxembourg friendly for Malta U-21
The Malta Under-21 national team will play a friendly international against Luxembourg as part of their preparations for the opening UEFA Under-21 Championship Group Sixqualifier away to Belgium in March.
The warm-up in Luxembourg, to be played at the Stade Albert Berchem, in Kehlen, is scheduled for March 23 at 6.30pm, four days before the curtain-raiser against the Belgians who were in the same group as Malta U-21 in the last European qualifying competition.
Sweden, who will be defending their Euro U-21 crown in Poland between June 16 and 30, Turkey, Hungary and Cyprus are the other teams in qualifying Group Six.
