Luxembourg friendly for Malta U-21

The Malta Under-21 national team will play a friendly international against Luxembourg as part of their preparations for the opening UEFA Under-21 Championship Group Sixqualifier away to Belgium in March.

The warm-up in Luxembourg, to be played at the Stade Albert Berchem, in Kehlen, is scheduled for March 23 at 6.30pm, four days before the curtain-raiser against the Belgians who were in the same group as Malta U-21 in the last European qualifying competition.

Sweden, who will be defending their Euro U-21 crown in Poland between June 16 and 30, Turkey, Hungary and Cyprus are the other teams in qualifying Group Six.