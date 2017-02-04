Football news

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has no interest in a summer move for Joe Hart.

England goalkeeper Hart is expected to be available at the end of the season when his loan spell with Torino finishes.

The 29-year-old moved to Italy during the summer transfer window after losing his place at Manchester City and is reportedly keen on returning to England.

Bilic said: “I rate Joe Hart highly, he’s a great goalkeeper.

“But on the other hand I said in every transfer window if there is one position that we are not even thinking about changing that’s the goalkeeping position.”

Rovers report City over Taylor move

Bristol Rovers have complained to the EFL over the transfer of striker Matty Taylor to fierce rivals Bristol City.

Taylor became the first player to move between the clubs since 1987 when he penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Robins on transfer deadline day.

Rovers claim City knew the details of a release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract before making an offer to the League One club.

EFL rules state that these details are confidential and cannot be disclosed to other clubs.

An EFL spokesman confirmed Rovers had been in touch, saying: “We will consider the details in the context of our regulations and take the appropriate action.”

Ronaldinho is Barca ambassador

Ronaldinho has returned to Barcelona after being appointed as an ambassador by the club.

The former Brazil forward made over 200 appearances for Barca in five trophy-laden seasons at the Nou Camp.

During his stint with the Catalan giants, between 2003 and 2008, Ronaldinho won two league titles, two Spanish Super Cups and the Champions League.

The 36-year-old, who left to join Milan before finishing his career in his homeland, now returns to Barca in a new guise.

Ayre to step down ahead of schedule

Departing Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre is to leave three months ahead of schedule following a successful transition at the club’s business operations.

Ayre, who is due to join German club 1860 Munich in summer, will now go at the end of this month with everything in place for his successor – to be announced in due course – to take over.

Mike Gordon, president of Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, and Ayre have overseen the process following the latter’s announcement that he was to leave after a decade’s service.

Reports said Ayre’s early release would not have been permitted had FSG not been entirely happy with how well placed they now were.

Arsenal’s Ramsey out for three weeks

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for today’s big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said.

“He is expected to be out for 21 days. We are a bit short at the moment but we have young players who can do well, the Frenchman told reporters.

The Wales international picked up the injury in third-placed Arsenal’s 2-1 home defeat by Watford on Tuesday.

Arsenal have a UEFA Champions League last-16 clash at Bayern Munich on February 15.

CAS rejects Jeonbuk request

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yesterday rejected Jeonbuk Motors’s appeal for provisional measures to allow the club defend their Asian Champions League title following the South Korean side’s involvement in a 2013 bribery scandal.

The Asian Football Confederation said last month that the Entry Control Body, a judicial independent body, had disqualified Jeonbuk from the continent’s premier club competition this season.

Jeonbuk were docked nine points by the K-League’s disciplinary committee last September for payments a club scout made to referees in 2013.

US coach Arena against travel ban

US coach Bruce Arena joined a growing list of high-profile sports figures to blast President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, calling the move “sad” in an interview this week.

Arena’s criticism followed similar comments made recently by US captain Michael Bradley.

“It’s sad because one thing we do in our sport is that we are a global sport,” Arena said.

“We travel the world. We meet all kinds of people. And we conclude at the end that they are all beautiful people.

“We have bad people in the world, we have bad people in our country, but clearly a large majority of people are good. It’s fabulous when we can give them an opportunity to be part of our country.”

Arena’s grandparents emigrated from Italy.