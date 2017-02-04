Balzan coach calls for more focus ahead of Spartans test

Ħamrun’s Luis 0Vergara (right) keeping Alfred Effiong, of Balzan, away from the ball.

Oliver Spiteri is urging his Balzan players to rediscover their best form as the Premier League leaders take on Ħamrun Spartans at the Hibs Stadium, this afternoon (kick-off: 4pm).

Balzan looked cruising to another victory last week when leading Tarxien 2-0 at the interval. However, Spiteri’s men took their foot off the pedal after the break and the Rainbows took full advantage to strike twice and salvage a point.

Although the dropped points didn’t cost Balzan the top spot, following Hibs’ 2-1 defeat to Birkirkara, Spiteri admitted that similar lapses in concentration could seriously hurt the side’s ambitions to challenge for the major honours this season.

He expects more commitment from his players and an improved all-round performance against the Spartans.

“The title race will soon reach a decisive stage so we cannot afford throwing away points that could have been ours like we did in our last match against Tarxien,” Spiteri told Times of Malta.

“This weekend we have another tricky match coming up. Ħamrun have shown time and again this season that they can make life difficult to all the top teams. Against them, we have to keep our concentration levels high throughout the entire 90 minutes.

“This season, there are no easy matches as all teams are strong enough to hold their own. We just need to be more clinical and try to make sure of the points as early as possible… losing points cheaply could cost us dearly so we cannot afford such lapses.”

The Balzan coach is not underestimating the threat posed by the Spartans despite their poor showing in an unexpected 1-0 defeat to Pembroke Athleta on a weekend of shock upsets in the Premier League.

“Ħamrun will have a point to prove against us, no doubt. We have to be ready,” Spiteri said.

“This week they also strengthened an already competitive squad with three new overseas players so they will be a bigger threat for us. But at Balzan we have enough qualities and if we adopt the right attitude we can get past Ħamrun this weekend.

“There are two matches left for the end of the second round and more unexpected results like the ones of last week could follow.

“That makes it a priority for us to win matches of this kind.”

Spiteri has no fresh injury worries and is expected to bank on a very competitive squad with the exception of Justin Grioli who is down with knee trouble.

Today, Ħamrun will be without Brazilian midfielder Jorginho who starts a three-match ban after his red card against Pembroke in the side’s last outing.

Coach Jacques Scerri had his options increased earlier this week with the signing of three overseas players – Congo keeper Bathusila Kambala, Nigerian defender Christian Emeka Anigbobu and French forward Mathieu Manset.

However, it remains to be seen if they’re fit enough to make the squad.

Scerri admitted that defeat to Pembroke was a bitter pill to swallow.

“That was very disappointing and unexpected as the team was coming from four successive victories and looked in good form,” the former Tarxien coach said.

“But now we have to produce the right response and there is no bigger incentive for the players than facing the league leaders. Balzan are an excellent team with quality players who can resolve the match almost single-handedly.

“I was pleased with my players’ attitude during training this week. Hopefully, we’ll maintain the good vibe and forget all about our last match.”

The Spartans are currently eighth in the standings with 26 points, ten clear of the drop zone. Scerri admitted that the club’s priority remains a safe place in the top flight and make sure of their status.

“When I took charge of the team I told my players that we had to make sure of our place in the Premier League next season as early as possible,” he said.

“That remains the objective at the club so we need to pick up points on a regular basis to make sure we do not get embroiled in a relegation battle.

“The Pembroke match was a one-off as I’ve seen some very positive signs from the team. Now, we have to look ahead and continue with our progress.”

First round: Balzan vs Ħamrun Spartans 3-1.

The other matches this weekend

Today (Hibs Stadium)

Sliema vs Pembroke 14.00

■ Sliema Wanderers have only one win to show from their last five matches.

Pembroke’s win over Ħamrun Spartans was their first since defeating Mosta 3-0 on November 5.

The Wanderers’ last clean sheet came on December 4 in a 1-0 win over Gżira United.

Pembroke Athleta have brought in 11 new players during the January transfer window – the second highest in the Premier League behind Mosta (12).

Pembroke have the worst defensive record in the entire division with 45 goals conceded in 20 matches.

First round: Pembroke vs Sliema 0-1.

Suspended: Peter Xuereb (Sliema).

Today (Tedesco Stadium)

St Andrews vs Hibernians 14.00

■ Hibernians have scored a goal in each of the last 11 league matches.

St Andrew’s made just one signing last month – Aidan Friggieri from Sliema Wanderers.

Gilmar is poised to make his debut for Hibs after completing a loan move from Naxxar Lions on transfer deadline day.

St Andrews are without a win from their last five league matches. Their last clean sheet came on November 5, 2016 (vs Gżira – 1-0).

First round: Hibernians vs St Andrews 1-0.

Suspended: Joseph Farrugia (St Andrews), Marcelo Dias (Hibs).

Today (Tedesco Stadium)

Floriana vs Mosta 16.15

■ Floriana are looking for their first win after two defeats and a draw.

Mosta’s win over Sliema was their first since beating St Andrews on September 29, 2016 – 1-0.

Floriana were among the most inactive teams in the winter transfer window with just one signing – Spanish midfielder Sebastian Nayar.

Mosta have scored the lowest number of goals in the Premier League this season – 13 goals.

First round: Mosta vs Floriana 0-1.

Suspended: Kurt Magro (Mosta), Kyle Frendo (Mosta), Adrian Caruana (Mosta).

TOMORROW (National Stadium)

Birkirkara vs Gżira 14.00

■ Birkirkara and Balzan scored the highest number of goals in the league so far this season – 38.

Gżira conceded nine goals in their last four matches. Their win over Floriana last week was their first after a draw and three successive defeats.

Birkirkara’s 7-1 win over Gżira in the first round is the highest scoreline in the competition this season.

Andrew Cohen is in line to make his debut for the Maroons after his move from Hibernians earlier this week.

First round: Gżira United vs Birkirkara 1-7.

TOMORROW (National Stadium)

Valletta vs Tarxien 16.00

■ Valletta boast the best defence in the top flight so far this season with the Citizens having conceded just 15 goals in 20 matches.

Tarxien coach Jesmond Zerafa is still unbeaten since taking charge of Tarxien Rainbows in December.

Valletta have not managed back-to-back wins since defeating Ħamrun Spartans (3-0) and Sliema Wanderers (2-1) last November.

Tarxien netted 15 goals in their last five league matches.

They are the only team in the league to have opted not to bring in a new player last month.

First round: Tarxien Rainbows vs Valletta 0-1.

Suspended: Alex Alves (Tarxien Rainbows).