Baku, Madrid bid to host the 2019 CLeague final

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is vying with Madrid to host the 2019 Champions League final. Baku’s near 70,000-seater Olympic Stadium and Atletico Madrid’s new home from next season, the Estadio Metropolitano, are the two contenders to stage the final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition in two years time.

Madrid last staged the Champions League final in 2010, when Inter beat Bayern Munich at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium. Baku is hoping to host the event for the first time.

Baku has also pitched to host the 2019 Europa League final –it cannot be selected for both – with seven other cities including Tbilisi, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Sevilla Glasgow and Istanbul lodging applications to stage the game. This season’s Champions League final will take place in Cardiff, with the Europa League final in Stockholm. The final bid proposals must be delivered by June 6, 2017.

The UEFA Executive Committee will select the host in September. Meanwhile, Windsor Park and Glasgow’s Hampden Park are bidding to organise the 2019 UEFA Super Cup. The two grounds are among 10 on the shortlist for the mid-August game between the winners of the previous season’s Champions League and Europa League.

Windsor Park, which has recently been redeveloped and can hold nearly 19,000 fans, has never staged a European club final before but the 52,000-capacity Hampden Park has a rich history of major finals.

It has hosted the European Cup final twice, including Real Madrid’s 7-3 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in 1960, and a Champions League final in 2002. It also twice staged the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup and the 2007 UEFA Cup.