Company briefs

The new Lufthansa A350-900 was unveiled in Munich with a spectacular light show in the Lufthansa Technik Hangar.

The A350-900 is the world’s most advanced and most environmentally friendly long-haul aircraft. It uses 25 per cent less kerosene, produces 25 per cent fewer emissions and is significantly quieter on take-off than comparable types of aircraft.

As of February 10, Lufthansa will be stationing the first 10 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in Munich.

Investor Summit in Malta in July

Ariadne Capital is organising the Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit at the Westin Dragonara on July 9 and 10.

“We have hosted our Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit successfully in the UK for six years, but have shifted the focus of our investment activity to and from Malta,” Amit Pau, Ariadne Capital London MD, said. Around 200 investors will be invited including VCs, hedge funds, angel investors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and corporate investors.

More information including speakers will be released soon at http://www.follow-the-entrepreneur.com.

Energy audit assistance scheme

Malta Enterprise and the Energy and Water Agency are launching an initiative to assist businesses with an annual electricity consumption in the range of 10,000-75,000 KWh to carry out an energy audit.

This measure will be implemented in collaboration with the GRTU which will be facilitating the application process.

Beneficiaries will be supported to identify solutions for achieving better energy efficiency to reduce operational costs through energy savings.

The corporation will assign a certified energy auditor to the approved applicant.

For further information on the scheme contact Business First by calling 144 or by e-mail on info@businessfirst.com.mt.

New business hub to open in Malta

Grand Central will launch in summer 2017 on the Mrieħel Bypass, providing fully serviced hot desks, dedicated co-working desks and private offices for start-ups, local businesses and international clients.

Grand Central has over 2,000 hubs in Europe and worldwide membership of co-working spaces growing from 43,000 to 1,030,000 in six years.

Grand Central will be able to host more than 600 members in Malta and will offer a suite of managed services such as super-fast Wi-Fi, printers, kitchen, chill-out area, showers, meeting rooms and exclusive members’ events.

In addition, Grand Central has exclusivity in Malta to offer three international partnership services to its members: guest membership of five The Brew business clubs in London, an online virtual mail room and a managed smartphone app with international landlines.

BOV named Best Trade Finance Provider 2017

Global Finance has recognised Bank of Valletta as the Best Trade Finance Provider in Malta for 2017. This marks the fifth consecutive year that this accolade has been bestowed on Bank of Valletta.

“Having an in-depth insight into market conditions is critical to be able to help our clients navigate these markets and manage the risks effectively.

International trade has always been a fine balance of opportunity and risk, particularly when trading across borders. Our approach reflects our vision – to remain forward looking and continuously reinvent ourselves,” Carmel Borg, head of trade finance at Bank of Valletta, said.

In a statement, Joseph Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, highlighted the key elements that are shaping the landscape of global trade including the rise of anti-globalist political movements and the election of populists who express anti-trade sentiments.

“It is a lively time for both trade finance providers and the corporations that use their services. Our awards help identify the players that are smart and nimble enough to successfully navigate through any changes in the global trade climate.”





