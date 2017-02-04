11 companies vie for national champion status

Eleven companies from Malta will compete for the title of ‘National Public Champion’ in this year’s European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM, with the public vote now open.

The Maltese companies participating in the European Business Awards are CloudLabs, Exigy, AquaBioTech, Business Leaders (Malta), CasaSoft, WasteServ Malta, AirX, HalMann Vella, NetRefer, OzoGroup and STM Malta.

The companies have posted a video online at www.businessawardseurope.com telling the unique story of their business success. They will now compete against each other and the company with the most votes will be named ‘National Public Champion’ on March 6, giving each company just over seven weeks to get as many votes as possible.

The European Business Awards was set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year it engaged with more than 33,000 businesses at entry stage.

Lead sponsor RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services to middle market businesses globally, has supported the European Business Awards since its inception. Last year the public vote generated over 227,000 votes from across the globe.

Immediately after the National Public Champions are announced, a second and final public vote will begin as the final companies compete against each other to decide one overall European Public Champion.

Separately, the Awards’ independent judges will review the videos and select 110 category finalists who will then go on to the final in May 2017 where the final winners, as well as the European Public Champion, will be announced.

