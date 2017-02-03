Swieqi FC back in business

Swieqi’s Andre Ciancio tries a shot at goal against Żurrieq Wolves. Photo: Joe Borg

Swieqi FC were back to winning ways and in the reckoning for a play-off spot after a resounding 13-0 win over lowly Żurrieq Wolves.

In their previous league outing Swieqi were beaten by Ħamrun 6-5 to see their six-match winning streak coming to a halt.

However, against the Wolves, Swieqi showed they are serious contenders after dominating the proceedings for the whole match and scoring goals at regular intervals.

Their attacking trio Marev-Johansson-Petev was a constant menace to the Żurrieq rearguard who found it hard to contain their opponents’ attacking ploys.

Boicho Marev was four times on the mark as Dimitar Petev and Fredrik Johansson finished with a double each.

Swieqi’s other goals came through Andre Ciancio, Christian Wismayer, Redeemer Borg, Jason Gauci and Dexter O’Brien.

Msida St Joseph and University of Malta produced an electrifying encounter with the latter side having the last laugh after winning 6-5.

This was the students’ fourth consecutive win that puts them on the 15-point mark along with third-placed Ħamrun.

Djordje Maksimovic and Leo Muscat netted four goals between them as Rodney Debono and Andrea Farrugia added the other goals for University of Malta.

Msida had Liam Cachia and George Frendo scoring a brace each and Armando Gjepali also found the net but to no avail.

In another match, Sliema bagged their third victory of the season after seeing off Swieqi U-21 12-4.

As the scoreline clearly indicates, Sliema were in a class of their own and had already established a 10-2 lead before the break.

In the second half, Kevin Loughborough’s boys added two more goals to rubberstamp the result.

Darren Agius was in fine form for Sliema as he netted six goals.

The championship resumes today with Ħamrun and Valletta starting favourites to win their respective encounters against Marsascala and Mrieħel.

Standings

Luxol 21; Valletta, Swieqi FC 18; Ħamrun, UOM 15; Msida, Qormi 12; Sliema 10; Safi, Qrendi 9; Mrieħel 7; Marsascala 6; Tarxien, Swieqi U-21, Żurrieq 0.

Note: Valletta deducted three points for disciplinary reasons.