DIZZ Group named as ASA sponsors

DIZZ Group will be supporting the Maltese swimmers during their international commitments this year. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Maltese fashion house DIZZ Group has thrown its considerable weight behind the swimming section of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA).

According to ASA president Joe Caruana Curran, 2017 is possibly one of the most competitive years for swimming, with the appointment in 2016 of a new national coach, Ukrainian Artem Goncharenko, and a packed calendar of international events for swimmers of all ages.

Malta is taking part in the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) in San Marino from May 29 to June 3.

This is followed by the COMEN Cup in France with participation of boys aged 15-16 and girls aged 14-15.

Maltese swimmers will also compete in the Junior Europeans in Netanya, Israel, from June 28- July 2.

The DIZZ Group National Championships are being held in July and a number of time trials scheduled over the next months shall be supported by different DIZZ Group brands.

Hungary worlds

The Junior Commonwealth Games are being held in the Bahamas from July 18 to 23 for boys aged 15-18 and girls aged 14-17.

Concurrently, the European Youth Olympic Festival is being held in Gyor, Hungary, from July 22 to 30, for boys aged 15-16 and girls aged 14-15.

Finally, the World Championships scheduled for Budapest, Hungary, from July 23 to 30 with the participation of Malta’s top swimmers.

Caruana Curran thanked DIZZ Group CEO Diane Izzo for her interest in co-operating with the ASA in developing this growing area of Maltese sport.

He said that her immediate acceptance to support the ASA has been instrumental in establishing a sponsor directly benefiting the swimming sector.

“The Malta Olympic Committee is seeing great potential in the area of swimming and it has also increased its funding to the Acquatic Sport Association.

That is testimony that the MOC sees swimming as one of the main sports with a potential to obtain a number of medals during the 2023 GSSE, expected to be held in Malta,” Caruana Curran said.

“We wish that, as a result of Izzo’s initiative to sponsor the ASA swimming section, other companies and brands in other sectors will also come forward to support our endeavours.

“That will help us establishing a more solid foundation upon which the national swimming team can continue its preparation in view of the major events ahead.”