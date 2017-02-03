iPad prizes for seven lucky Times of Malta readers
iCentre rewards winners of December competition
Seven Times of Malta readers can now browse Malta's favourite news portal on new iPad Mini tablets after winning a competition held in December on this website.
Clayton Luke Mula, (further left) Josephine Mary Muscat, George Aquilina, Matthew Catania, Ian Bugeja and Rachel Cachia are six of the seven winners of the iCentre-sponsored competition. Missing from this photo is Stephen Farrugia who won the first iPad.
The one-week competition saw a lucky reader win an iPad Mini every day for seven days. iCentre retail manager Louisa Bartolo Parnis presented the winners with their prizes.
