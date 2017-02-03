Uncovering the digital world

Renowned film-maker Werner Herzog turns his eye to the digital world in his documentary Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World.

“What could happen if the connected world is interrupted?” asks James McNeil, executive producer of Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World, screening today in Valletta as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

This and other questions are tackled by Oscar-nominated Werner Herzog in his documentary, as he chronicles the virtual world, from its origins to its outermost reaches. He explores the digital landscape with the same curiosity and imagination he previously trained on earthly destinations as disparate as the Amazon, the Sahara, the South Pole and the Australian outback.

Herzog leads viewers on a journey through a series of provocative conversations that reveal the ways in which the online world has transformed how virtually everything in the real world works – from business to education, space travel to healthcare, and the very heart of how we conduct our personal relationships.

■ Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World is showing today at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 9pm. It will also be shown at the Citadel Cinema in Gozo on February 25 at 5.30pm. It is suitable for those aged 13 and over.