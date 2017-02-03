Rabat Agape Festival

The fifth edition of a festival on Christian art and culture focused on the Pauline cult is being held in Rabat.

Tomorrow, a cultural outing is being organised centred on the theme of St Paul’s shipwreck. The meeting place for this is the church of St Paul Shipwreck in St Paul’s Bay at 1pm. To attend, one should call on 7945 9833. In the evening, Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi will talk about the religious and historical impact of the cult on philately in Malta. This is taking place at the church of St Publius in Rabat at 7pm.

On Sunday, those interested in stamps can take in a temporary exhibition set up at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat only for the day.

On Thursday, February 9 the premiere of a Pauline cantata and oratory is being held at the parish church in Rabat at 8pm. This sees the participation of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Jubilate Deo choir, under the baton of Marco Frisina. Entrance to this is by invite which can be obtained by e-mailing info@fondazzjonipaulus.org. The concert will be repeated on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm at the Co-Cathedral of St John in Valletta. Tickets can be obtained from www.fondazzjonipaulus.org.

On Friday, February 10, the feast of St Paul, a sung Mass (Missa Kantata) is being held at the Rabat parish church at 9am. The Salve Pater Paule choir will animate the proceedings. This will be followed by prayer inside St Paul’s Grotto and the St Paul’s Catacombs will also be opened. At 10 am, the Rabat scouts will parade through the town.