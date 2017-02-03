Applications to participate in the cat show being held next weekend close today.

The first International Cat Shows for 2017 will be taking place on February 11 and 12 at Smart City.

A wide variety of breeds will be on display, including Bengals, Devon Rex, Himalayans, Maine coons, Persians, Sphynx and also household cats.

Two show days full of activities will see the participation of babies, kittens and adults, both spayed and domestic cats. The competition will be judged by Olga Dentico from Italy and Alla Sermoglu from Turkey.

The World Cat Federation Rings in this competition are the Adult Ring, Neuter Ring and Kitten Ring, as well as the Speciality Ring, which will award distinct cat features. The Fun Ring this month is themed “Purrfect Match” given the feast of St Valentine. Owners and cats will be paired wearing costumes, accessories or anything to do with the special occasion.

The Malta Feline Guardians Club will also be available on-site for any questions related to pedigrees and registrations.

Those wishing to take part are invited to apply directly through www.top-cat.org by today. All cats must have a registered pedigree with the club, along with all valid documents.

■ The 64th and 65th International Cat Shows are taking place at Smart City on Saturday, February 11 from 3pm to 7.30pm and on Sunday, February 12 from 10.30am to 5.30pm. The show will also be aired on TVM 2. For more information, call 9949 5017, e-mail info@maltacatshows.com or visit www.maltacatshows.com.