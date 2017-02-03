Announcements

ABDILLA. On February 2, ANTONIA, aged 71, passed away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Antonio, her children Maryrose and her husband Mario Bonello, Edwin and his wife Geraldine and Robert and his wife Maria, her beloved granddaughters Krista Maria, Kimberley, and Gabrielle, her brothers, in-laws, and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, February 3 at 2pm for Safi parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family vault at St Leonard Cemetery, Żurrieq. The family would like to thank her nephew Joe, the consultant, doctors, nurses and staff of the Haematology Ward, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONAVIA. On February 02, SHELAGH née Camilleri widow of Edgar, at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her deep loss her beloved children Alan and his wife Marguerite, Audrey and her husband Mark Micallef, Alison and her husband Christopher Ripard, her grandchildren Ian, Matthew and his wife Pippa, Stephanie, Rachel, Krista, Emma and her fiancé Loran and Amy, her sisters-in-law Barbara Tabone, Barbara Bonavia and Rosette Camilleri, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday at 8.30am for the Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Deaf People Association. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CINI. On February 1, at Dar Il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, PAUL of Mellieħa, widower of Mary, née Fenech, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joseph and his wife Anna, Philip and his wife Helen, John and his wife Sylvia, Vera and her husband Dennis Fenech, Marlene and her husband Anton Tanti and Rita and her husband Andrè Beltrano, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, February 4 at 2pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to the Cloistered nuns of St Catherine, Valletta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – ANTHONY on February 1, of Tarxien, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Myriam, his two children Bernard and Ariane, together with their partners Lara and Karl, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Saturday, February 4, at 7.45am for All Souls church, Tarxien where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Tarxien Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On February 1, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, GULIA of Swieqi, widow of Joseph, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children George and his wife Josette, Antoinette, widow of her son Mario, Rose and her husband Maurice, and Antoinette and Raymond, her brother Romeo and his wife Mary, her sister Mary, her sisters-in-law Paola, Maria and her husband Joseph and Josephine, her grandchildren Etienne, Katiana, Yelena, David, Michael, Jaclyn and Jessica, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 4 at 8.30am for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASOLANI – MAVIS. Treasured memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, today being the 12th anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by Simon and Denise, Janika and Edward, Martina and Mikela.

DARMANIN – VALLY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

GRECH – ELSIE. In loving and unfading memory of our dear mother, today the 51st anni­versary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Rosemary, Tony, Victor and Austin, in-laws, relatives and friends.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, especially today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Fond memories of MAVIS, a dear sister and friend, on the 12th anniversary of her death. James and Denise.

ZAMMIT – JOHN. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary and children Anna, Dorothy and Mark.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TOMORROW:

Between 7am and 9am in Valletta Road, in Patri Indri Schembri, St Paul, St James, New, Anton Falzon, Rixtellu, Andrè Vassallo and Wied Il-Knejjes streets and in Alley in Il-Fdal tal-Ħadd Street, Luqa.

Between 7.30am and 4pm in Main, Ġammari Camilleri, Latmija, Barbara and Kurat Chetcuti streets, Mġarr.

Between 8am and 2pm in Ta’ Ġanpula, Ta’ Trapna, Il-Buskett, Tar-Ramel and San Blas streets, Żebbuġ.

Between 8am and 2.30pm in Olaf Gollcher, Paris and Grech Delicata streets, Birkirkara.

Between 8am and 3pm in Winter and St Simon streets, St Paul’s Bay.

Between 8am and 4pm in Ħal Bajjada, St Throphimus, St Patrick, Ferries, Taċ-Ċagħki, Canon Gatt Said, Rudolph Saliba, College, Kola Xara, St Publius, St Mary, Count Roger, St Anthony, George Borg Olivier, St Vincent Ferreri, Nikola Saura, St Francis, Tal-Virtù, St Rocco and Emanuel Stivala streets, alleys No. 1 in St Anthony Street, Nos 1 and 2 in College Street, No. 1 in Ħal Bajjada and Iċ-Ċagħki streets and in St Dominic Square, Rabat.

Between 1pm and 2pm in Joseph Mangion Street, Floriana.

Between 2pm and 6pm in L-Għarus, Ta’ Ħraba, Taċ-Ċanga and St Mary streets, Xewkija.