A walk with Birdlife Malta

Apply by today to participate in Birdlife Malta’s next walk on the west coast of Malta.

Birdlife takes to the west coast on Sunday, February 12 for a walk full of scenic views.

The route starts from Verdala Palace passing by St Mary Magdalen chapel, with a chance to marvel at the magnificent view over Dingli Cliffs. From there, the group will head towards Fawwara valley, the Chapel of the Annunciation and end at the Tal-Providenza chapel in Siġġiewi. The walk is classified as having moderate difficulty, with some slippery areas if wet. Transport will be provided from Siġġiewi back to Verdala Palace.

■ Those interested in attending should book by today by e-mailing events@birdlifemalta.org and providing their name and mobile number, together with the names and number of people accompanying them. Those who are members of the organisation should also provide their membership number. Space will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to members. For more information, visit www.birdlifemalta.org.