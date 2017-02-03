Duty not to let us down

The heads of state or government of the 28 member statesof the European Union gather in Valletta today for an informal summit that was originally intended to be a summit of the 27, that is, of all countries excluding the United Kingdom. During their post-UK referendum meeting in Bratislava last September, the 27 leaders embarked on a political reflection on the future of the EU and agreed to resume their deliberation in Valletta today in view of the summit that will take place in Rome on March 25 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome which set up the European Economic Community.

By coincidence, today’s informal summit is being held practically 25 years to date from the signing of the treaty on the European Union, concluded in Maastricht on February 7, 1992. This treaty represented a huge development as what was originally conceived as a ‘common market’ started taking on the appearance of a ‘political union’ with the addition of competences such as industrial policy, consumer protection, education and vocational training, youth and culture as well as the so-called second and third pillars – a Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP), and police and judicial cooperation in criminal matters (JHA).

Moreover, Maastricht also introduced the notion of European citizenship, strengthened the powers of the European Parliament in the decision-making process and launched the economic and monetary union (EMU).

The enlargement of the EU in 2004, 2007 and 2013 increased the number of member states to 28. However, whereas the 2004 enlargement was characterised by great euphoria, the global economic and financial crisis that broke out in 2008 had a severe impact on many member states resulting in massive and widespread unemployment. Europe’s markets are still feeling the effects of the financial crisis.

Moreover, the migration crisis, initially one that was confined to frontier states such as Malta and Italy, became a European crisis not only because migrants and refugees started to enter the south-eastern borders of the EU and reaching northern European countries but also because of the apparent inability of the EU to come up with a comprehensive collective response.

However, one of the greatest challenges the EU faces at present is that of a member state that has decided to leave. Although there have been instances in the past where territories have left the EU, notably Greenland – which is not an independent country but part of Denmark – in 1985, this is the first time that a member state will be seeking to ‘withdraw’ from the union. Moreover, it happens to be one of the ‘strongest’ member states.

The United Kingdom is the fifth-largest national economy in the world and the second-largest in the EU, the first being Germany. It is, therefore, crucial that ‘divorce negotiations’ are handled well. Brexit will have a very significant impact on the EU economy as well as on that of the UK itself. Moreover, given that the EU is more than just the ‘common market’ there are other important aspects that will also have to be dealt with.

Once the UK and the EU27 finalise the terms of the divorce settlement they will then need to negotiate a deal to regulate the future relationship between the EU and the UK as a third country. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has already excluded the possibility that her country would seek to remain part of the Single Market or the Customs Union. By so doing, she acknowledged the obvious, that is, that remaining part of the Single Market necessarily implies accepting the four fundamental freedoms – of goods, services, capital and persons.

It appears that one of the UK’s main priorities is “control of the number of people coming to Britain from the EU”. This implies that the UK would no longer be willing to accept the free movement of persons; hence it could not form part of the Single Market any longer. As May stated in her speech on January 17, “an important part of the new strategic partnership we seek with the EU will be the pursuit of the greatest possible access to the Single Market, on a fully reciprocal basis, through a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement”.

May will be joining the other members of the European Council in Valletta this morning. However, Brexit does not appear on the agenda. Instead, the EU28 are expected to focus on migration. Brexit may feature in the afternoon discussions in which the UK will not be participating since they will focus on the future of the EU and the UK will play no part in this.

Right now I do not see such a clear common vision of the 27 regarding the future of the European Union. When addressing the informal meeting of ministers and state secretaries responsible for European Affairs held in Valletta on January 24, Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech put forward the theme of ‘rEUnion’ with its two-pronged approach – reuniting the member states with one another and connecting the European project with its citizens. Grech emphasised that the two overarching objectives of the Maltese presidency of the EU Council are ensuring the long term sustainability of the Union and restoring belief in the European project.

I believe that both aspects are crucial. However, while recognising the importance of delivering results and adapting EU policy to meet the concerns of citizens, I am one of those who firmly believe that this can only be done successfully on the basis of shared values and a common vision.

Participating in a summit in Lisbon of southern European member states last weekend, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat spoke of the importance for today’s meeting to engage in a serious political discussion about the future of the EU, a future based on unity. Muscat also stressed that we cannot proceed without having an ambition for Europe.

In my view, this ambition remains the one first declared by Robert Schuman on May 9, 1950 – that of “an organised and living Europe... built through concrete achievements which first create a de facto solidarity” that raises the living standards of people across the union and promotes peace.

However, the scenario today is much different from that of 1950. Hence, Schuman’s words need to be transposed into our times and given new relevance and impetus. Possibly, people no longer feel the urgency as the post-world war generation did in 1950.

Moreover, nations seem to be becoming much more inward looking when it comes to tackling global or regional issues. We need to convince people that working together results in better and more effective solutions. To do so, the EU in its present set-up must deliver and be perceived to be doing so. Furthermore, national governments need to stop blaming the EU for their own failings.

My hope is that when the EU leaders depart from Malta this evening, they would not have participated in just another meeting with no concrete and meaningful results. They have a duty and a responsibility not to let us down.