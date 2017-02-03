Valentine cards 'sent from Lover' will boost village community centre

They are selling 8,000 limited edition Valentine cards online in a bid to raise funds for a community centre.

Four designs are available - including one of the village sign which is often stolen - along with glass hearts.

A pop-up post office has opened in the village, with volunteers processing orders and stamping envelopes as "Sent from Lover" before they are dispatched.

"The Lover Post has given us the opportunity to become the most romantic village in the world and create a legacy for future generations," said Nick Gibbs, chair of the Lover Community Trust.

"If you want to show someone how much you love then, then why not send them one of our cards and help support village life while doing so.

"We hope thousands of people enjoy this heartwarming service."

International orders close on Sunday and UK orders on Wednesday.

Lover, a small village in Wiltshire close to the county border with Hampshire, is within the New Forest National Park.

The settlement was once called Westminster Green but was known as Lover by 1876.

It consists of three roads that connect together to form a triangle.

In 2016, Lover Community Trust purchased the village's primary school, which had closed 10 years earlier.

Donations from the Lover Post will go towards the cost of renovating the building and transforming it into a community asset.

The Lover Post is available at lover.org.uk.